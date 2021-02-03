VCU unveils new Engineering Research Building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University officially opened its new Engineering Research Building on Wednesday.
The four-story facility expands the college’s laboratory capacity for advanced research.
The grand opening took place virtually and featured a ribbon-cutting.
“This brave new space is going to serve as part of a bold, advanced innovation corridor for VCU’s College of Engineering,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D., during the virtual presentation. “It’s a great place where diverse talents will meet with the common goal of advancing humanity through practical, state-of-the-art, compassionate solutions to important problems. It’s a place where the future will be invented.”
Rao said more than 90 percent of VCU’s engineering students are in-state.
“This great new facility affirms the fact that VCU’s College of Engineering is the commonwealth’s engineering school,” Rao said.
