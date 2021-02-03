Vaccine coordinator says 9% of state population has received COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the state’s vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, just under 10% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Speaking to Henrico’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Avula said Virginia is averaging around 36,000 doses a day. That’s still short of the 50,000 a day goal set by the governor, but Avula says the number is growing and Virginia is quickly rising to the top of national rankings when it comes to getting shots into arms.
“About 10 days ago, the story dominating the headlines - Virginia was behind the pack by one particular metric, this statistic that showed the percentage of doses administered over the doses distributed to Virginia, Avula said. “We have climbed that ranking significantly. We are now 15th in that particular statistic in percentage of doses used.”
But officials with the Virginia Department of Health say the state is still weeks away from hitting Governor Ralph Northam’s desired average of 50,000 shots a day being administered until supply from the federal government increases significantly.
“We have been just at or above that in the last four days, and so what this should tell everyone is that the capacity to vaccinate at large scale exists across the commonwealth,” said Avula. “There’s plenty of vaccine out - we just need more to come from the federal government.”
Health officials say they are also creating more ways for people signing up for vaccines online to list underlying conditions to help prioritize them for a vaccine.
“We are creating a form for those 18-65 with underlying conditions, which will also go on the website,” said Amy Popovich, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts Nurse Manager.
“This past week the governor announced that about 50% of every localities allocation is going to go those who are most at risk, the 65 and up,” Avula said.
Dr. Avula again touted the new partnership with CVS and said the health department will be discussing how those extra doses will be distributed on Wednesday.
“CVS will be able to tap a new stream of vaccine from the federal government over and above our 120 or so thousand doses a week that are coming into Virginia, and then they are going to select 26 stores around the state,” Avula said.
