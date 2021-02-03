Va. reports over 3,900 new COVID-19 cases | 75 deaths reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 516,398 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,059 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,650 deaths and 21,749 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 75 deaths were reported.
A total of 5,316,450 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 11.0%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The total in the state is now at 2,361.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 58,296 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 19,697 cases, 695 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
- Henrico: 18,977 cases, 787 hospitalizations, 348 deaths
- Richmond: 13,130 cases, 640 hospitalizations, 139 deaths
- Hanover: 5,973 cases, 216 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,703 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 38 deaths
- Goochland: 1,077 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.