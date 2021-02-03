Update: Spiders paused through at least Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond basketball will be paused through at least Friday, a program spokesperson told NBC12 on Tuesday. The Spiders will not make their scheduled trip to Dayton.
The school hopes to have an update on the program’s timeline soon.
Richmond went on pause for the third time this season this past Sunday, postponing Tuesday’s scheduled contest with George Mason. The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they would be traveling to Dayton for a Friday contest, taking the Spiders’ place in that slot. Chris Mooney’s squad now has five conference games to reschedule, if that would even be possible with a little more than a month remaining in the regular season.
Saint Louis’s medical staff raised concerns prior to last Friday’s contest relating the Richmond’s COVID-19 protocols, which prompted a postponement. Two days later, the Spiders halted team activities.
Richmond’s next scheduled game is next Tuesday when George Washington is slated to visit the Robins Center for a 6:00 PM tip-off. The Spiders are 10-4, 4-2 in Atlantic 10 play.
