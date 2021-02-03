Two charged with murder, attempted robbery in February death of man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men face multiple charges - including murder - in the February death of a man.
Police were called to the 400 block of Byswick Lane around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 for the report of an assault.
When they arrived, they found Maurice Watson-Bey, a man in his 40s, inside a home “suffering from trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In April, police arrested Michael Harris, 58, and Lamel Smith, 35, in connection with the crime. Both men face the following charges:
- Murder
- Assault during the commission of a felony
- Statutory burglary
- Attempted robbery
Anyone with additional information on the crime is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
