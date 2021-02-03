Spiders to remain paused through at least February 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond basketball will remain paused through at least February 12, the program announced on Wednesday.
As a result of the stoppage, the Spiders have postponed three upcoming games. Friday’s contest at Dayton, next Tuesday’s home match-up with George Washington and the February 12 Capital City Classic showdown with VCU will not be played as scheduled and the Atlantic 10 office will explore rescheduling.
This marks Richmond’s third pause of the season. The Spiders halted team activities this past Sunday due to COVID-19 testing and tracing protocols. The program stopped for five days in December and an additional eight days in the middle of January.
The Spiders now have had seven conference games postponed due to pauses in their own program or an opponent. Richmond is 10-4, 4-2 in Atlantic 10 play.
Richmond’s next scheduled game is February 17 against VCU at the Robins Center, a contest originally scheduled for January 16. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.