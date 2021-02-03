RPD: Homicide investigation underway after man dies from ‘trauma’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating the murder of a man that happened Tuesday night.
Police were called around 11:42 p.m. to the 400 block of Byswick Lane for the report of an assault.
When they arrived, they found Maurice Watson-Bey, a man in his 40s, inside a home and “suffering from trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
