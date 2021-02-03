Richmond Police chief makes changes to department’s leadership team, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief is making some changes to the department’s leadership staff, sources confirmed Wednesday.
In a letter to staff, Chief Smith said the changes will “result in new leadership and growth opportunities within the Department and a chance for all of us to reevaluate how we do what we do.”
Sources have named Captain Rick Edwards as “Acting” Major of Area 1 and Major Darrell Goins as Major of Business Services.
A Deputy Chief of Operations role has not been filled, according to an email Chief Smith sent.
Those positions were formally held by Deputy Chief John O’Kleasky, Major Roger Russell and Major Jody Blackwell.
Blackwell was named Interim Police Chief after Mayor Levar Stoney asked for former police chief Will Smith’s resignation. In June, he resigned from the position and returned to his role as major.
In response to the changes in leadership, the department issued the following statement:
“Chief Smith joined the Richmond Police Department a little more than ½ a year ago. During this time, he has learned a lot about the extraordinary people who work at RPD, and the value of the service RPD provides to the Richmond community, every day. As Chief Smith strives to further develop the Department and implement a new vision, he is making changes at the executive level of leadership in the Department. RPD does not comment on personnel matters.”
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
