Police: 18-year-old arrested after robbing food delivery driver in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after robbing a delivery driver in Henrico back in November.
On Nov. 9, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., a local restaurant along the 8900 block of West Broad Street was delivering food to the 9300 block of Greenford Drive.
After arriving, a black male was standing next to the mailbox.
The delivery driver stopped nearby, and the suspect reached through the passenger window and began assaulting the driver.
The victim drove away from the scene but crashed into a mailbox and fence along Huron Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
Police say on Feb. 2, officers arrested Rhaquez Clayton, 18, of Henrico County.
According to police, Clayton is charged with malicious wounding and robbery and is being held without bond at the Henrico County jail.
