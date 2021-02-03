Police searching for man accused of robbing business with handgun

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business with a handgun.
Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 in the 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The victims told police that the man came into the business, demanded cash and showed a handgun.
Police said the suspect was wearing a white face covering and a pink and camouflage ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Askew at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.