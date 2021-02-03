Police searching for man accused of robbing business with handgun

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 4:29 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business with a handgun.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 in the 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The victims told police that the man came into the business, demanded cash and showed a handgun.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white face covering and a pink and camouflage ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Askew at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

