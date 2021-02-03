Police arrest man in connection to robbing convenience store twice

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested a man in connection to robbing a convenience store twice.
The first robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m. the 800 block of E. Parham Road.
The victim, who is an employee of the store, said the suspect walked into the store to buy something.
“As the victim turned around, the suspect brandished a handgun while making a threatening statement,” police said.
The victim complied and the suspect left the store on foot with cash.
On Feb. 2, around 5:25 a.m., police were called to the same store for another robbery.
“In this incident, a male entered the convenience store and asked the victim, an employee, for a cigar,” police said.
Officers said the victim recognized the suspect from the first robbery.
“The suspect again brandished a handgun while asking for money. During a physical altercation, the victim was knocked to the ground. The suspect then takes the cash from the register and exits the store,” the suspect said.
While investigating, detectives developed 27-year-old Gerardo Torres as the suspect in the robberies.
Torres was arrested on Feb. 2 and taken to Henrico County Jail where he was held without bond.
He was served warrants for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and an outstanding failure to appear warrant.
