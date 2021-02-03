News to Know for Feb. 3: Two shot in Petersburg; Vaccines improving in Va.; Light snow shower possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
A Few snow flurries are possible early today, then it’ll be dry and seasonable until Friday morning when rain arrives.
A light snow shower possible early, mainly east of RIC otherwise cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Virginia State Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning that left one person fighting to survive.
State police say the preliminary investigation reveals a back seat passenger opened fire on two other vehicle occupants, hitting both of them. Both were rushed to the hospital.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries, and a woman was hurt but is expected to survive.
According to the state’s vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, just under 10% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Speaking to Henrico’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Avula said Virginia is averaging around 36,000 doses a day.
That’s still short of the 50,000 a day goal set by the governor, but Avula says the number is growing and Virginia is quickly rising to the top of national rankings when it comes to getting shots into arms.
Health officials say they are also creating more ways for people signing up for vaccines online to list underlying conditions to help prioritize them for a vaccine.
CVS has been reauthorized to provide two-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for residents living at Westminster Canterbury, after a discussion with the Virginia Department of Health and CVS Health.
Residents must receive their first dose on February 3 or 4, and be available to receive their second dose on February 24 or 25.
A bill that would abolish the death penalty in Virginia cleared a hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday and is poised for a final vote later this week.
The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to advance the measure for a third and final reading, likely Wednesday, after rejecting a Republican senator’s proposed changes to the bill that would have significantly altered it.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sought to recast the bill in a way that would not abolish the death penalty entirely but would reduce its scope.
His proposals were defeated.
The Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require every local school division to make both virtual and in-person learning available to students.
The measure was sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who is a doctor. It advanced on a 26-13 bipartisan vote.
The measure’s chances in the state House are less certain.
Richmond’s Economic Development Authority has approved a $120,000 grant for ChopChop, a local restaurant delivery company, to use to lower delivery fees as part of the Richmond Rate Reduction Program.
The program reduces delivery fees that restaurants are charged from 20% to 7% for a three-month period.
The company will also add 75-100 new restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to its delivery platform and create 150 new jobs (3-5 permanent employees and 145-148 contracted delivery jobs) during the three-month period,” a release said.
The long-term goal is for ChopChop to keep its delivery fee charge at 7%.
