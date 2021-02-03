Midlothian’s Olds commits to Virginia Tech

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Kameron Olds wanted his family to be able to see him play football, so the Midlothian senior weighed his options and made his decision.
Olds signed his national letter of intent to continue his career at Virginia Tech on Wednesday morning, choosing the Hokies over Norfolk State, Virginia, Florida State and Western Kentucky. He’ll head to Blacksburg as a preferred walk-on and plans to make the most of his opportunity.
“They’ve been staying consistent throughout COVID and have been recruiting me since day one,” Olds said.
The defensive end and linebacker was joined by his mother, father and grandfather during his signing day ceremony on Wednesday. He wants to make sure those same people can see him play on Saturdays, which is why he considered several in-state options.
“Ultimately I wanted to stay home for my family and my grandfather so he can come to my games in the future,” noted the Midlothian senior. “That was ultimately my decision to stay in Virginia and Virginia Tech.”
With his decision made, Olds is now looking forward to his senior football season. The Trojans will join most programs in the commonwealth and start practice on Thursday in preparation for a six-game regular season.
“The recruiting process was good and it was a good journey, but I’m glad it’s over. I’m a Hokie now and I’m ready to focus on my senior season and finish the school year off strong.”
