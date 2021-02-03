Masks required in airports; TSA agents concerned about growing COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new federal mask mandate for travelers is now in place. Tuesday was the first full day of that requirement, which states a mask is mandatory for anyone who travels - whether by plane, bus, taxi or even on ride-shares.
While masks were previously suggested whenever travelers were in an airport but now they’re required by the CDC, putting all airports across the country on the same page. Some TSA workers say the requirement couldn’t come at a better time.
Since airlines have required travelers to mask up before getting on a plane, more than 2,000 passengers have been banned for refusing to wear one. Now, the federal government will require masks anytime you’re in an airport.
Scott Robinson is a Virginia TSA officer who has been in quarantine. He’s showing symptoms and believes he may have been exposed at work.
“We’ve lost many officers throughout the country,” he said.
Since the pandemic, more than a dozen TSA agents have died. Robinson heads the union that represents local TSA agents, and he’s worried COVID-19 may be spreading like wildfire in Virginia’s airports.
“We’ve seen a high rate of exposure at our Category 1 airports, which is Norfolk and Richmond. However, it’s been particularly difficult in Norfolk,” he said.
Officers are staying home because they have symptoms, leading to staffers being re-routed.
“Officers from the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport are being told to report to Norfolk International Airport. It’s just across the river, however, there is concern that co-mingling of workforces could lead to greater frequency of exposure.”
According to reports, some 6,000 TSA employees have come down with COVID-19.
“Interacting with the passengers is an occupational hazard. That’s definitely going to happen. However, I think the exposure is happening more so between officers because we are working in close proximity to one another for an extended period of time if we’re on a checkpoint,” Robinson continued.
He’s calling on his agency to do more contact-tracing so that agents know when their co-workers have tested positive.
Meantime, the CDC is allowing transportation providers to require travelers to test negative for COVID before traveling but the airline industry is fighting that - out of fears fewer people would fly when air travel is already down some 60 percent since this time last year.
The federal mask mandate exempts children under the age of 2 and those with disabilities that would make it unsafe to wear a face covering. Air travelers are allowed to take off their masks while eating or drinking.
