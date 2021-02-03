If you are looking for a new TV, this is the time of year to find the best deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you skipped Black Friday sales and waited until now to buy a new tv, you’re a pretty savvy shopper. Superbowl weekend is the time to buy.
The weeks leading up to the big game have consistently given us the best prices of the year. Right now, you will find massive discounts.
We’re seeing sales up to 30% off larger TVs, like this Samsung 50 inch 4K UHD on Amazon. The original price was $899. They’re now going for $549 according to the savings experts at RetailMeNot.
The larger televisions that are 40 inches and up, are the ones that tend to see the biggest markdown this time of year.
Walmart, Target, Best Buy as well as Amazon all have several models that are at their lowest price of the year.
Always look for a cashback option if you shop through RetailMeNot, you could get 3% cashback if you purchased a TV through Best Buy.
Another idea? Look for open-box deals. Just be wary of whether it can be returned if there’s an issue.
If you have to wait until after the big game to buy a new TV, the spring is going to be your next opportunity to save. New models come into stores in March meaning more inventory will need to be cleared to make room.
