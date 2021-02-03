Henrico launching website to make zoning complaints, apply for building permits

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will launch a new website for its residents and the development community to make and track zoning complaints, apply for building permits and more.
The website called Build Henrico, allows you to track and make a zoning complaint, apply for building permits, submit plans and pay fees.
“Build Henrico will reduce the amount of paper copies and the number of time-consuming trips Henrico’s residents, builders and others have to make to our government centers, and it also will streamline many of the county’s internal processes,” said Jenn Montrose and Lisa Orlosky, of the county’s Department of Information Technology, in a release. “The public will see a huge shift in the way it interacts with the county moving forward.”
Residents can use different sections of the site now and other services will be activated over the next several months.
The first phase of the site will be on zoning code enforcement and annual inspections. It will be active on Feb. 16 and allows residents and businesses to “report neighborhood concerns such as potholes and properties with tall grass and weeds, among other options.”
“The website’s second phase, targeted for launch in the spring, will enable builders to complete tasks such as applying for building, electrical and other permits, estimating fees, requesting inspections and acquiring certificates of occupancy,” a release said.
The final phase, which is slated for 2022, will allow the submission of development plans.
