Fourth COVID-19 variant identified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced that a case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia.
There are now 4 cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state, with 3 of those cases being in the northern region of Virginia.
VDH says this person recently returned to Virginia after international travel.
The Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19.
DCLS has informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the case.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
