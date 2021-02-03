Elementary students return to in-person learning in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It was the first day back to school all over again for elementary school students in Chesterfield, but this time with masks and social distancing.
Despite the ongoing controversy over whether to return, several parents said they were glad to have the choice.
Monday was supposed to be the first day back for elementary students in Chesterfield, but that got pushed back to Tuesday because of the snow.
There has been ongoing controversy over why some schools are re-opening when all teachers have yet to be vaccinated, but parents who did not want to send their students back had the option to stay virtual.
“I was kinda excited because he needs that personal interaction with kids and the teacher one-on-one, and he’s a Kindergartener so him sitting at home with a computer was really hard,” parent Tiffanee Racks said.
“First day back, I’m very excited about it. I’m picking up my niece...I’m OK with it. I think it’s good for the kids to get back in like a regular setting. They need some type of normalcy,” Nickie Wampler said.
The state is allowing each school district to choose how it will re-open.
Richmond remains virtual this year, while Henrico is working to get some students back to the classroom but they’re waiting a while to allow for teachers to get vaccinated.
At this time, it’s only elementary students that are returning to school buildings in Chesterfield. The school board will meet in a week to discuss when middle and high schoolers should return.
