CVS Health offering up Virginia vaccine details

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In less than a week, Virginians will be able to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine appointment at 28 CVS Health locations across the state. Some of those will be in the Richmond area.
A CVS pharmacy manager said the list of specific stores will be available as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available. You can start signing up for a vaccine appointment as early as Feb. 9.
“CVS is targeting the areas that do have a higher number of residents who are, for example, in Virginia, 65 and older or patients meeting the criteria of being 16-64 that had underlying health conditions, as well as your health care workers and essential non-health care workers,” said Alexandra Ashworth, CVS Health Pharmacy Manager.
Late Tuesday, CVS Health announced it partnered with the federal government and Virginia to offer up 26,000 shots at select locations across the commonwealth.
“That will start with CVS here in Virginia, and later down the road it will phase into other pharmacies as well,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state’s vaccine effort.
While only those in group 1A and 1B are eligible now, the hope is that as more vaccine becomes available, these neighborhood pharmacies can really make a dent in the effort.
“The reason why they’re not at other CVS locations is because of the supply and allocation that we are receiving. I believe we are very much ready for this,” said Ashworth
CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are currently working on inoculations at long-term care facilities in Virginia. The governor’s office says the Virginia Department of Health is exploring additional commercial partnerships with Walgreens or Walmart for this expanded access project.
“The more vaccine the better, and so CVS will obviously choose the right locations where they can get it to our priority populations,” said Avula.
CVS Health says, when the time comes, the best way to get an appointment is to download the CVS app or you can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.
