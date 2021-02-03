City approves grant for Richmond restaurant delivery company to lower delivery fees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Economic Development Authority has approved a $120,000 grant for ChopChop, a local restaurant delivery company, to use to lower delivery fees as part of the Richmond Rate Reduction Program.
The program reduces delivery fees that restaurants are charged from 20% to 7% for a three-month period.
The company will also add 75-100 new restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to its delivery platform and create 150 new jobs (3-5 permanent employees and 145-148 contracted delivery jobs) during the three-month period,” a release said.
The long-term goal is for ChopChop to keep its delivery fee charge at 7%.
“My team and I are very excited for this opportunity to not only expand our offerings, but also allow restaurants to retain more profit when they need it most,” said ChopChop Owner and Operator Chris Chandler. “A 13 percent rate reduction will make a significant difference, especially now that meal delivery is so prevalent.”
Right now, the company serves about 65% of the city.
“Richmonders have been supporting our restaurant industry diligently by ordering takeout and delivery since March,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “The next time you order through ChopChop, more of your bill will go directly to the restaurants you love, supporting employees and management alike.”
There are 120 employees on staff with ChopChop, 98% of which are contracted drivers.
“When the Small Business Support Grant Programs Cooperation Agreement was authorized, our goal was to help restaurants save on delivery costs,” said EDA Chairman John Molster, “The grant to ChopChop meets that goal and goes above and beyond to provide jobs and expand delivery capacity.”
