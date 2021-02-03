Chesterfield police searching for man suspected of robbing Subway

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 2, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 10:53 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is suspected of robbing a Subway on Tuesday night.

Police said it happened at the Subway along Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m.

Officers said the suspect went inside, showed a firearm and demanded money.

After getting the money, he left on foot towards the back of the business.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a tan knitted hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

