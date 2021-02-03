Chesterfield police searching for man suspected of robbing Subway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is suspected of robbing a Subway on Tuesday night.
Police said it happened at the Subway along Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m.
Officers said the suspect went inside, showed a firearm and demanded money.
After getting the money, he left on foot towards the back of the business.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a tan knitted hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
