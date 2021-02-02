Va. reports over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases | 58 deaths reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 513,339 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,959 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,575 deaths and 21,638 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 58 deaths were reported.
A total of 5,300,826 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 11.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Fourteen new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total in the state is now at 2,351.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 57,847 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 19,563 cases, 694 hospitalizations, 207 deaths
- Henrico: 18,886 cases, 782 hospitalizations, 345 deaths
- Richmond: 13,032 cases, 634 hospitalizations, 135 deaths
- Hanover: 5,955 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,695 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Goochland: 1,065 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
