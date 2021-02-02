Troopers identify man killed in deputy-involved shooting

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Caroline County.
Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road for a 2007 Dodge Magnum stopped in the road.
Citizens called 911 after they found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat.
The driver, Richard Fenton Thomas, 58, of Spotsylvania County, was conscious when deputies arrived.
“During the interaction, Thomas refused to comply with commands given by the deputies, and was subsequently shot,” VSP said in a release.
Deputies called for EMS but Thomas died at the scene.
“Dash camera footage was recovered from the deputies’ vehicles and is now contained in the criminal investigative file,” a release said.
Once the Virginia State Police is done with its investigation, findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
The investigation continues.
