Richmond Health District: You must have an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Health District is reminding individuals that they must have an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccinations events, otherwise, they will be turned away.
Health officials said that requiring appointments prevents overcrowding and limits wait times. It also ensures that everyone who attends gets vaccinated.
“It is one of the best tools we have to ensure that populations who are most severely impacted by COVID-19 get access to the vaccine first,” the health district said.
The district said it is working to use all of the vaccine supply allotted to them each week and get people scheduled for appointments.
If you think you are eligible under Phase 1a or 1b for the vaccination, you can fill out an interest form here. The health department will then contact you when a vaccine is available. The Virginia Department of Health has said a callback could take days or weeks, and a vaccine appointment could be weeks or even months off.
