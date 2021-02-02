Researchers seeking patients for COVID-19 antibody study

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 recently, a research group wants to hear from you!
Clinical Research Partners is conducting a COVID antibody study.
Having launched on Sunday, Jan. 24, researchers are in need of roughly 160 more volunteers to help provide data in this fight against the coronavirus.
“I don’t have any symptoms right now, so I’m hoping that I don’t [have COVID],” said Tamara Privitera, of the Richmond area.
Privitera said she was potentially exposed to COVID-19 through a loved one. As a result, she is now taking part in this COVID-19 antibody study to hopefully lower her risk of infection.
“I think it’s great if it does fight it off,” Privitera said. “You have a 2/3 chance of getting it, so you hope you get it.”
This is a blind study; therefore two out of every three patients will receive an antibody injection while the other person receives a placebo. However, there are certain requirements pertaining to when you were exposed.
“Within eight days of that exposure they can come here and if they test negative so far, we can give them the antibody,” said Dr. Robert Call, with Clinical Research Partners.
The antibody or placebo comes in the form of two shots in the upper buttock area. Patients will then be monitored over the course of six visits for a year.
If a patient receives the antibody, essentially those proteins are responsible for fighting off the COVID infection.
“This will work for 90 days, this antibody,” Call said. “The other key component is you can get a vaccine in 30 days. So, this will protect you until you get that vaccine.”
Meanwhile, researchers are also seeking eligible participants who may include students living in dorms, or employees of large corporations or manufacturing warehouses.
“Anybody that is in sort of a group who has had exposure is certainly what we’re looking for,” Call said.
While most volunteers will not know if they received the antibody or the placebo, Privitera said there was another reason driving her to participate.
“You’re helping others and I think that’s a big part of it,” she said.
Anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to apply for the study, as long as they meet the proper requirements. The study also offers compensation for volunteers.
Additionally, Call said another phase of this study is scheduled to launch Wednesday, which will allow COVID-19 positive patients to enroll.
“We’ve got the vaccine for prevention, these antibodies for protection, that’s kind of what I call it, and then hopefully treatment will be the next phase,” he added.
For more information on taking part in this study, call (804) 592-7339 or click here.
