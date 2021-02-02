‘Reimagining philanthropy’: Non-profit offering grants to support communities of color

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A newly formed non-profit says it is reimagining philanthropy by supporting people, organizations, businesses and non-profits making a difference in communities of color in Virginia, Maryland and DC.
“What we are saying is: We see you, we believe in you, we invest in you,” said co-founder and president of Collective 365, Allison Gilbreath.
Collective 365 was co-founded by Fatima Marsh and Allison Gilbreath, it is a group of individuals using their talent, time, resources and passion to invest in their community.
“Collective 365 supports Black & Brown leaders and organizations because only 2% of foundation giving is awarded to Black-led organizations.” the organization explains on their website. “The Collective honors the important contributions of Black and Brown communities and gives them a platform to grow into community staples that can have a lasting impact in society. Collective 365 seeks to provide grant funding and capacity building to individuals, businesses, groups, and/or non profits who are doing the work with and for Black & Brown communities in DC, MD, and/or VA.”
Since January 2020, Collective 365 has been raising money to offer grants. They have raised $15,000 with a goal of $25,000.
“We are doing something that has never been done before, we are giving grants directly to groups, individuals and businesses - not just non-profits,” said Marsh. “We ask that Black and Brown people be the thought leaders and decision-makers with the money.”
Allison Gilbreath has worked in the non-profit sector and says while organizations do great work, often times the leaders and decision-makers do not represent the individual communities and cultures they are trying to serve.
“That is the difference with Collective 365, we are putting those who have been impacted by racism, by low-income communities, by other sorts of social injustices, at the decision-making table,” said Gilbreath.
The application process is open until March 1, and it is possible to apply online, video application or phone interview. Collective 365 says individuals, groups, businesses and non-profits may apply if they primarily serve Black and Brown communities in DC, Maryland and/or Virginia and are focused in the following areas:
- Improve health outcomes
- Address social injustices
- Improve workforce development
- Enhance quality and access to education
“I want to say clearly, we are looking for those ripple effect changers - the person, or the organization or individual who is going to be the river and create ripple effects in their community. So while we may see the change today, we will see the change for generations,” said Gilbreath.
Collective 365 is also looking for members to help in the efforts to support and fund those who want to make a change. Collective 365 is looking for a minimum of 75 individuals who want to learn, invest, and celebrate communities of color.
“We believe that a social justice philanthropy model is not just how we give the money but how we get the money,” explained Marsh. “We want people to give their time, talent, treasure and testimony because all of it matters. We are not just giving grants, we are building capacity, we want to connect folks with other members of The Collective that can take their mission to the next level.”
