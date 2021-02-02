Police identify man found shot to death on Richmond road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday.
Officers were called the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, Jaquon Mitchell, a man in his 30s, was found unresponsive in the middle of Fairfield Way.
Emergency responders pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene.
Several lanes of the intersection were closed to accommodate the investigation.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
