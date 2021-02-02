One person killed in multi-vehicle crash

Crash closes all southbound lanes on I-95

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash
One person has been killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on I-95 south. (Source: KFVS)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 9:07 AM

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on I-95 south. The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-95.

At 4:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 131-mile marker/Rappahannock River Bridge at the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County line.

One of the tractor-trailers overturned onto its side. One person has died.

Traffic backups in the area are approximately 3 miles long.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.