One person killed in multi-vehicle crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on I-95 south. The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-95.
At 4:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 131-mile marker/Rappahannock River Bridge at the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County line.
One of the tractor-trailers overturned onto its side. One person has died.
Traffic backups in the area are approximately 3 miles long.
The crash remains under investigation.
