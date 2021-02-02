News to Know for Feb. 2: Students return to school; Vaccine delays; Morning snow chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Clouds will hang tough and winds pick up Tuesday with morning snow showers and afternoon flurries. Drier, not-as-cold weather returns tomorrow.
This morning, snow showers could drop a dusting to 1/2″ in spots. Especially along and East of I95.
Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries possible in the afternoon. Watch for slick spots during the morning.
Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road for a car stopped in the road.
Citizens called 911 after they found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat.
“After the deputies arrived on the scene, the driver regained consciousness. During the deputies’ interaction with the driver, he was subsequently shot,” VSP said in a release.
The driver died at the scene.
Elementary school students in Chesterfield who have chosen to return to in-person learning will do so on Tuesday after the start day got pushed back a day due to winter weather.
School officials said they believe conditions will be well enough to reopen on time on Tuesday for the start of the second semester.
Middle and high school students will remain virtual for the time being, along with elementary students who also chose to stay virtual.
The school board will meet on Feb. 9 to discuss when those students will return to in-person learning.
Free meal pickup will now be on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.
The afternoon curbside service will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.
There will only be four off-site meal distribution locations for curbside service.
You can find the full list of pick-up sites on the school district’s website.
A callback from the Virginia Health Department (VDH) could take days or weeks, and a vaccine appointment could be weeks or even months off.
VDH said that’s the result of extraordinarily high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and significantly limited supplies.
State health officials confirm this week’s federal shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine will increase by 17,000.
Virginia was receiving about 105,000 doses per week.
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2 to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts locally and statewide.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate virtually via WebEx or by calling (415) 655-0002 and entering the access code 180 404 0017#.
The Richmond Electoral Board voted to remove the city’s top election official on Monday.
Councilman Mike Jones says the board voted to remove Richmond’s General Registrar Kirk Showalter during a meeting.
This follows the Democratic Party of Virginia, Richmond City Democratic Committee and now Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney calling for Showalter’s resignation in November.
