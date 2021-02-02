New help is coming for the rush to get Virginians vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Feb. 9, CVS Health says you can go online to their website, find a location, and sign up for a vaccine appointment if you are in group 1A or 1B.
“We would like to use pharmacies and providers to really increase the footprint of where vaccine can be accessed, and this is one step towards that end,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading Virginia’s vaccination plan.
The vaccination effort continued Tuesday at Richmond Raceway. Health care workers braved the cold temperatures and snow showers to get more than 2,000 seniors inoculated.
“Very easy. Very organized,” said Catherine Alston, who received a vaccine.
Alston got her first dose at the raceway. The 77-year-old conquered technology and got her appointment within a few days.
“For my health and my families. Staying alive,” said Alston.
Dr. Avula says they hope the idea of it taking months to get a vaccine appointment will get quicker with more supply coming in. The state is already getting an additional weekly vaccine shipment of 17,000 with hopes that it continues to grow.
“It will still be several weeks if not several months before we’re really able to get through that 1B population,” said Dr. Avula.
The state is averaging more than 35,000 shots per day which gets the state closer to the governor’s daily goal of 50,000 shots. Group 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, seniors and frontline essential workers, make up about half of the state’s 8.5 million people.
Meanwhile, the state’s transition to a better vaccination registration system continues this week, but you at home should not notice a difference.
“This is a change on our end and for most people, they shouldn’t notice a difference. We’re hopeful the front end, the actual filling out the form on the new system, which is called PrepMod, will be a little bit easier than the old system which was called VAMS,” said Ruth Morrison, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts Policy Director and Phase 1B Team Lead.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.