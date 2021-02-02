Man charged after body found in wooded area of Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area.
Deputies found the body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
On Tuesday evening, 19-year-old Brennan Thomas was arrested and charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
Thomas was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.
Detectives said more people could be charged as the investigation continues.
