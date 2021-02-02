Henrico County Board of Supervisors to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2 to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts locally and statewide.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate virtually via WebEx or by calling (415) 655-0002 and entering the access code 180 404 0017#.
The meeting can also be viewed via a livestream.
Henrico Deputy County Manager for Public Safety Anthony E. McDowell and Amy Popovich, nurse manager for the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts, will discuss the local vaccination efforts and explain how residents can formally express their interest in scheduling an appointment to receive their inoculation.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the health districts, will discuss the statewide vaccination program.
Eligible individuals may complete the appropriate interest form at henrico.us/health to indicate they are ready to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination.
