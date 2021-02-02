Forecast: Sun returns for a couples days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Few light snow showers possible early Wednesday, then drier until Friday morning when rain arrives.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few light snow showers still possible, mainly east of RIC. Lows near 30. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: A light snow shower possible early, mainly east of RIC otherwise partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Rain likely during the morning into the afternoon. Totals around1/4″ expected. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Watching potential for another wintry mix that could bring accumulating snow, with the best chance NW of Richmond. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
FIRST ALERT: An arctic blast is likely from late in the weekend through early next week.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and COLD. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.
