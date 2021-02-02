First Alert: Frigid blast expected in Central Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The second week of February is expected to bring the coldest air of the winter so far to Central Virginia and for that matter, much of the U.S.
A big dip (trough) in the jet stream will open the door for Arctic air to surge southward from Canada and across the U.S. next week.
The cold blast is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday and stick around through at least the middle part of next week. Low temperatures Monday morning are expected to fall into the low teens (potentially single digits in rural spots) with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Coincidentally, the groundhog saw its shadow Tuesday morning and predicted six more weeks of winter. Although the groundhog’s prediction is historically no better than a coin flip and is wrong more often than he is right (because he is a rodent, not a weather forecaster), Punxsutawney Phil looks to be correct this year.
Because temperatures are expected to be colder than freezing for much of next week, that could set the stage for additional snow chances. It’s too early to know for sure if more snow will happen, but the first chance for snow could be on Sunday.
