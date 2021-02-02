Deputies: Man charged with peeping after falling through ceiling of women’s locker room

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing multiple charges after he fell through the ceiling of a women’s locker room at a gym.
Deputies were called around 1:16 p.m. on Jan. 30 to Onelife Fitness for the report of a man falling through a ceiling in the women’s locker room.
Officials said he also fell on a woman below.
People in the gym then cornered him until deputies arrived.
The woman was checked for injuries but was not taken to the hospital.
Despite falling 10 feet, deputies said the suspect was not injured.
The suspect, identified as Brian Anthony Joe, 41, of Woodbridge, was charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
