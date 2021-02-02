Chesterfield elementary students to return in-person

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Elementary school students in Chesterfield will be returning to in-person learning.
School officials said they believe conditions will be well enough to reopen on time on Tuesday for the start of the second semester.
Elementary school students who have chosen to return to in-person learning will do so on Tuesday after the start day got pushed back a day due to winter weather.
Middle and high school students will remain virtual for the time being, along with elementary students who also chose to stay virtual.
Elementary students returning are reminded to do their daily health check and wear a mask.
Middle and high school students will continue virtual learning.
The school board will meet on Feb. 9 to discuss when those students will return to in-person learning.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.