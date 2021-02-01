VDOT to monitor road conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will continue to monitor roads in Central Virginia will snow flurries possible overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Crews will watch for slick spots and treat roads with salt and sand overnight. VDOT’s primary focus will be on interstates, primary routes and key secondary routes.
“Brining materials and residual salt from Sunday’s storm will also be effective to reduce slick spots during Tuesday’s morning commute,” VDOT said.
VDOT says that some roads remain wet in many locations, so drivers should watch for the chance of any slick spots during Tuesday morning’s commute.
While VDOT has mainly wrapped up road treatments from Sunday, crews will continue to watch road conditions overnight.
