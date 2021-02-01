Va. reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases | 43 deaths reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 510,380 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,740 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,517 deaths and 21,516 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 43 deaths were reported.
A total of 5,281,726 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 11.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total in the state is now at 2,337.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 57,610 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 19,449 cases, 693 hospitalizations, 206 deaths
- Henrico: 18,784 cases, 780 hospitalizations, 345 deaths
- Richmond: 12,942 cases, 629 hospitalizations, 132 deaths
- Hanover: 5,905 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 101 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,675 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Goochland: 1,050 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
