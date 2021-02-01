Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k announces new event dates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger won’t be held as a traditional single-day event on March 27 due to ongoing public health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10k will take place on June 3-6, 2021.
The rescheduled event will be held in a socially-distanced manner over four days at two locations: Byrd Park in the City of Richmond and Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail in Henrico County.
Two official 10k courses will have a start and finish line, mile markers, directional signage, on-site packet pick up, and a finisher zone, and can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from June 3- through June 6.
Timing will be available at both course locations to provide official results for participants. Participants can expect minimal traffic in Byrd Park where roads will be closed at the start and finish lines.
Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail provide a course free of vehicular traffic.
Each course will also have markings for the one-mile Kids Run throughout the event weekend.
Registration is now open, and a virtual option remains in place for participants to take part at a time and location of their choice as well.
