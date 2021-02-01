Sunday’s snow was biggest since 2018 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It may not sound like much, but three inches of snow fell on Sunday at Richmond International Airport, and that was the most Richmond has received in more than two years.
The “snow drought” has not been completely erased, but Sunday’s snow was the first plowable snowfall since 2018 for most of Central Virginia.
Based on historical averages, an average winter in Richmond brings a little more than 10 inches of snow (10.3 to be exact). So far in the 2020-2021 winter, we’ve received almost half of that typical average (4 inches).
And fittingly, we’re nearing winter’s halfway mark as well. That means this winter has - thus far - been a relatively average winter in terms of snowfall in Richmond.
More winter weather may be right around the corner, because February looks like a continuation of the chilly weather pattern we’ve seen lately. Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates!
