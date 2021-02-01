Spiders enter third COVID-19 pause

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond men’s basketball team has paused all team activities after the latest round of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, the school announced on Sunday. Tuesday’s scheduled game with George Mason is postponed.
This marks the third pause of the season for the program related to coronavirus issues. The Spiders were cleared to play Saint Louis on Friday, according to director of athletics John Hardt and head coach Chris Mooney, though the Billikens’ medical staff raised concerns about Richmond’s safety protocols and opted for a postponement. Sunday’s testing prompted the program to go on pause.
Richmond stopped for the first time in December, canceling games with the College of Charleston and Furman. The Spiders’ second halt came on January 12 with meetings against VCU and at St. Bonaventure postponed. That contest with the Rams has been rescheduled for February 17.
Mooney and company were scheduled to face George Mason on Tuesday and, as of now, have a Friday date at Dayton, though that looks increasingly unlikely.
Richmond is 10-4 on the season, 4-2 in Atlantic 10 play. The league preseason favorites now have four games seeking make-up dates before the conference tournament begins on March 10.
