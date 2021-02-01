RPS leaders to discuss possibility of year-round school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders with Richmond Public Schools are set to have a more in-depth discussion about the possibility of year-round school.
The year-round schedule would be for the next school year.
Superintendent Jason Kamras believes extending the calendar would help students bounce back after being virtual this year.
Many members of the school board believe it could work, especially with RPS getting $54 million in federal money from the CARES Act.
A public hearing on the proposal is set to happen this month before leaders vote on the final school calendar in March.
