Richmond opens applications for 2021 Tax Amnesty Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has opened applications for the 2021 Tax Amnesty Program.
The program allows the city to “existing penalties and interest on delinquent real estate taxes during the month of March and admissions, lodging and meals taxes during the month of April.”
“If you owe penalties or interest on any delinquent taxes, this program is designed to help you,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “During such a challenging period for Richmond residents, we want to maximize accessibility to and participation in this program. It’s yet another way the city strives to offer compassionate care.”
Those who qualify can apply in person at City Hall, by mail, by drop box at City Hall or the Eastern District Center or online.
To learn more about the program and to start an application online, click here.
