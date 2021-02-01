News to Know for Feb. 1: Cloudy, wintery mix; Road conditions; Chesterfield in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Winter weather advisories still in effect this morning for patchy freezing drizzle. And with temperatures dipping below freezing for many, ice on bridges could form.
Today there will be a patchy freezing drizzle or a few snow or rain showers possible.
Little to no additional snow accumulation expected. Windy and cold. Temperatures dip to 30 around sunrise, slowly rising to 33.
For a full list of school closings and delays, click here.
Richmond District crews continue working to ensure that roads are safe and passable following Sunday’s winter storm.
All interstates are in clear condition, with crews working to plow slush from shoulders and prevent it from melting and running back onto travel lanes.
All primary routes are in clear to minor condition. Crews continue to plow slush in median crossovers, turn lanes and intersections on routes in minor condition.
All secondary and neighborhood routes are in clear to minor condition. Crews continue to plow subdivision streets and reduce slick spots.
A Henrico County fire truck overturned on a call Sunday morning due to snowy road conditions.
Officials say the truck from the Lakeside Fire House was heading north on Woodman Road on a call when it spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway and overturned.
All four firefighters inside were able to exit before crews arrived; they were taken to hospitals for minor injuries.
The Chesterfield County Public School alert came out at 7 p.m. Sunday alerting parents there will be no in-person or virtual learning Monday.
With road conditions as they are, the division said in an email blast to parents that leaders do not believe it is safe to bring in approximately 8,000 employees to teach from school.
In Chesterfield, many secondary and neighborhood roads are in good shape.
A majority of Chesterfield’s almost 27,000 students are set to head back inside the classroom this week for in-person instruction as part of Project Restart. The school board made that decision in mid-January.
If Caroline County residents were scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine today, the event has been postponed because of the weather.
Residents should have received a cancellation notice on the website where they signed up for the appointment in the first place.
The county says to make sure to reschedule your vaccine appointments for Feb. 9.
The free indoor, walk-up testing events will occur on the following days and locations:
- Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road - Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road, - Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Boulevard - Feb. 11 and 25 from 10 a.m. to noon
No reservation is necessary.
