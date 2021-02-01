2 more GRTC workers test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more GRTC workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
GRTC says case 61 in the 56th GRTC employee to test positive and was last at work on Jan. 27. The employee works with the public and is recovering at home.
Case 62 is the 57th employee to test positive and was last at GRTC on Jan. 30. This employee also works with the public and is resting at home.
GRTC says the two cases are unconnected.
There are currently eight active cases, all of whom are recovering at home.
