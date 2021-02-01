Forecast: Cloudy with a few light snow showers Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds will hang tough and winds pick up Tuesday with a few light snow showers
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few light snow showers. Minor accumulations up to 1″ will be possible for our northern and northeastern counties. Watch for slick spots. Lows in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few flurries possible. Watch for slick spots during the morning. Highs in the upper 30s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Watching potential for another wintry mix. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)
FIRST ALERT: An arctic blast is likely from late in the weekend through early next week.
MONDAY: Cloudy and COLD. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid 20s.
