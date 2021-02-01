Forecast: Cloudy with a few light snow showers Tuesday

Light snow showers possible north and northeast of Richmond Monday evening into Tuesday. Could see up to 1″ of snow possible. Be alert to slick spots.

Clouds stick around with a few flakes Tuesday
By Megan Wise | February 1, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 7:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds will hang tough and winds pick up Tuesday with a few light snow showers

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few light snow showers. Minor accumulations up to 1″ will be possible for our northern and northeastern counties. Watch for slick spots. Lows in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few flurries possible. Watch for slick spots during the morning. Highs in the upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Watching potential for another wintry mix. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: An arctic blast is likely from late in the weekend through early next week.

MONDAY: Cloudy and COLD. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid 20s.

