Former jail superintendent convicted of federal civil rights charges

“For years, Higgins acted as though he was above the law and ran the jail accordingly—failing to protect and assist certain inmates in need of medical care, but providing special treatment to another inmate that could enrich him,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar in a press release sent out Monday, February 1. “I am proud of the hard work put in by our partners at the FBI and VSP and our prosecution team that brought about this just result.”