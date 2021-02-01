Dog exposed to rabies after attacking rabid raccoon

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Health officials said a domestic dog was exposed to rabies last week after it attacked a rabid raccoon in Hopewell.
The incident happened on Jan. 26 along Bluefield Street.
The Crater District Health said the raccoon was captured and the dog is in its owner’s care.
“Please be mindful not to approach wild or stray animals, and get your pets vaccinated,” the CDH said.
The health department says to take the following steps to help prevent being exposed to rabies:
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up-to-date
- Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs
- Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs
- Report stray animals to your local animal control agency
- Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash
You can report a stray and/or suspicious animal by calling Hopewell Animal Control at (804) 541-2204.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.