CVHCS scheduling vaccine appointments for veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) began scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Veterans aged 65 and up.
Scheduling assistants will call individual Veterans as appointments become available at CVHCS facilities in Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg-Mary Washington.
As of today, CVHCS has vaccinated more than 3,400 Veterans and Volunteers with the first dose, and almost 350 with the second dose, primarily aged 75 and up.
Leadership asks that Veterans remain patient as appointment schedulers and clinic staff work to maximize efficiency. Each Veteran will receive a vaccination if they choose.
For more information regarding VA’s plan for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
