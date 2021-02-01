Councilman Mike Jones announces candidacy for 69th seat of Delegates

“I am running for the House of Delegate to represent the 69th District because Representation Matters. I am running to be the People’s Voice in the General Assembly. All of us have felt marginalized, forgotten, and left out at some point by our elected leaders, I am running to fix that,” Councilman Jones said in a statement. “I am running because the people deserve a representative who shares their experiences, who has felt their pain. We know we can do better on Education Policy, Healthcare, Workers Rights, and Reforming our broken Justice Systems. We know that when we grow our communities in a SMART way that protects the environment, invests in equity, and has a vision for the future, we all win.”