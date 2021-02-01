Councilman Mike Jones announces candidacy for 69th seat of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 9th District City Councilperson Michael Jones announced his campaign for the 69th House of Delegates seat Monday afternoon.
The announcement was made virtually on Facebook live:
Councilperson Jones was first elected to Richmond’s 9th District in 2016. According to a release from his campaign, Jones also serves the community as a Pastor at Village of Faith Ministries.
“I am running for the House of Delegate to represent the 69th District because Representation Matters. I am running to be the People’s Voice in the General Assembly. All of us have felt marginalized, forgotten, and left out at some point by our elected leaders, I am running to fix that,” Councilman Jones said in a statement. “I am running because the people deserve a representative who shares their experiences, who has felt their pain. We know we can do better on Education Policy, Healthcare, Workers Rights, and Reforming our broken Justice Systems. We know that when we grow our communities in a SMART way that protects the environment, invests in equity, and has a vision for the future, we all win.”
Councilperson Mike Jones would be the first African American to hold the seat.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.